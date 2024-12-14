Daniss Jenkins News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Jenkins played 38 minutes Friday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 114-113 loss versus the Iowa Wolves and compiled 24 points (9-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks.

Jenkins had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored, three-pointers made and assists, and he has now scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games. The two-way player will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League where he currently averages 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.