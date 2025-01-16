Daniss Jenkins News: Puts up 21 points in G League
Jenkins supplied 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 137-124 loss to the Valley Suns.
Jenkins led the Cruise in scoring and assists Wednesday, and he was one dime shy from registering his second double-double of the campaign. Over his 22 appearances in the G League this season, the two-way player is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over 34.8 minutes per game. He's seen few opportunities at the NBA level with the Pistons, appearing in three contests and playing eight minutes in total.
