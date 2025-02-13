Daniss Jenkins News: Scores 30 in G League victory

Jenkins finished with 30 points (12-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes Wednesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 118-109 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Jenkins posted his best scoring performance of the G League regular season Wednesday, and he did so by shooting with efficiency from inside the arc. The 23-year-old continues to be a consistent force on the offensive end, scoring 15-plus points in 16 of 17 regular-season appearances.