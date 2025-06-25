Danny Wolf News: Headed to Brooklyn

Wolf was selected by the Nets with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Wolf delivered a strong 2024-25 campaign at Michigan, averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three across 37 games. Though the big man lacks the traditional athleticism typically sought in NBA prospects, his combination of shooting, ballhandling and rim protection makes him an intriguing fit. Wolf becomes the fifth first-round selection by the Nets, joining Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf.