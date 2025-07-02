Dante Exum News: Agrees to join Dallas

Exum agreed to a one-year deal with the Mavericks on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

According to Charania, Exum considered two other contenders in free agency, but he opted to return to Dallas. With Kyrie Irving (knee) expected to be sidelined through January, Exum could have a path to considerable minutes in the backcourt along with a new addition in D'Angelo Russell. Exum, who has struggled to stay healthy, appeared in 20 regular-season games in 2024-25 with averages of 8.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 18.6 minutes per contest.