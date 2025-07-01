Dario Saric News: Traded to Sacramento

The Nuggets traded Saric to the Kings on Tuesday in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Sacramento needed some depth at forward after losing Jake LaRavia in free agency, but this move is likely just to reduce salary for the 2025-26 season. The Kings will become Saric's seventh NBA team, as he has become quite the journeyman. He was used sparingly in Denver during the 2024-25 season, appearing in 16 regular-season contests with averages of 3.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.