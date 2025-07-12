Darius Bazley News: Double-doubles in win

Bazley finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and five blocks across 33 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 94-81 win over the Pelicans.

Bazely continues to impress during his stint with the Lakers during the Summer League, as he got the job done defensively Saturday, while also managing to record a double-double. The 25-year-old racked up a game-high five blocks to go along with a team-high two swipes.