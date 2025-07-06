Darius Bazley News: Leads second unit in SL win

Bazley recorded 16 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks during Sunday's 103-83 Summer League win over the Heat.

Bazley put together a solid performance for the Lakers' Summer League squad Sunday, logging 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds. This was a great bounce-back outing for Bazley, who scored 10 points in the team's Summer League opener on just 2-of-8 shooting.