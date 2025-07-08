Darius Bazley News: Shines in Summer League win

Bazley tallied 27 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 89-88 Summer League win over the Spurs.

Bazley stuffed the stat sheet, racking up game-high marks in points and rebounds. Moreover, the 25-year-old also delivered the go-ahead putback dunk with 13 seconds remaining. Bazley appeared in 11 G League outings with the Delaware Blue Coats in 2024-25, averaging 18.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals across 30.8 minutes per game.