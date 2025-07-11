Menu
Darius Brown News: Sees 18 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Brown (wrist) notched seven points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes of Thursday's 116-115 Summer League loss to the Pacers.

Brown, who dealt with a minor wrist injury to end the 2024-25 G League regular season, is fully healthy for Summer League. Brown is looking to secure a training camp invite with a strong showing for Cleveland this offseason.

Darius Brown
Cleveland Cavaliers
