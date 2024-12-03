Darius Garland Injury: Won't return Tuesday
Garland is being evaluated for a head injury and will not return during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports. He contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal across 17 minutes.
The star guard left for the locker room with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter after a collision with Jonas Valanciunas and was later ruled out. With Garland sidelined, Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.
