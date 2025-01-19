Darius Garland News: Another 20-point performance

Garland finished with 29 points (8-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 victory over Minnesota.

With his five threes Saturday, Garland buried his most treys since Dec. 21. The star guard has now also reached the 20-point mark in each of his past five games for the Cavaliers as he continues his bounce-back campaign following an injury-riddled 2023-24 season. Fantasy managers can look for Garland to see a bump in usage if Evan Mobley remains sidelined with a calf injury for Monday's game against the Suns.