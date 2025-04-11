Darius Garland News: Available Friday

Garland (toe) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Garland was deemed a game-time decision for Friday's matchup, but the star floor general will suit up and should handle a sizable workload on offense due to the absence of Donovan Mitchell (ankle). Garland has averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.9 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.