Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Garland (toe) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Garland was deemed a game-time decision for Friday's matchup, but the star floor general will suit up and should handle a sizable workload on offense due to the absence of Donovan Mitchell (ankle). Garland has averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.9 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now