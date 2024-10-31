Darius Garland News: Doubles-doubles in win vs. Lakers
Garland accumulated 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 134-110 victory over the Lakers.
Garland didn't have his best shooting performance and had a rough showing from three-point range, but he salvaged his fantasy line with his 10 assists, representing a season-high mark for him. The emergence of Evan Mobley means Garland is now the third-best offensive option for Cleveland, which might lead to a slight regression in the scoring column but an uptick in the assists category. Garland is averaging 17.8 points and 6.0 assists per game to open the campaign.
