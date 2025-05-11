Darius Garland News: Drops 21 points in loss
Garland notched 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Garland played well Sunday, but it was nowhere near enough to propel the Cavaliers to a much-needed win. The star guard's scoring total was a team-high figure, comfortably outpacing Isaac Okoro's second-place 13-point tally. Cleveland now faces elimination for the first time in these NBA playoffs on Tuesday in Game 5.
