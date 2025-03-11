Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland News: Drops 30 points in two-way showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Garland had 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over Brooklyn.

Garland did it all on both ends of the floor for Cleveland in Sunday's battle, leading all players in scoring, threes made, assists and steals in an all-around showcase. Garland tied a season high in steals, a mark he has recorded on three occasions. He has surpassed the 30-point mark in five outings, adding eight or more dimes in four of those contests.

