Darius Garland News: Excellent in win over Denver

Garland produced 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 149-135 victory over the Nuggets.

Donovan Mitchell led the way in scoring for the Cavaliers, but Garland made his presence felt with a strong showing on both ends of the court. This was Garland's third straight outing with more than 20 points, a feat he's also achieved in seven of his 11 appearances in December. During that 11-game stretch, the star floor general is averaging a robust line of 20.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game.