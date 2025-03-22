Darius Garland News: Hits for team-high 18 in loss

Garland accumulated 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 123-112 loss to Phoenix.

The 18 points actually led the Cavaliers, as no one stepped up to keep pace with Kevin Durant's 42. Garland has scored in double digits in all 10 of his March appearances, averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.6 steals on the month.