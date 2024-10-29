Darius Garland News: Leads Cavaliers in scoring

Garland chipped in 34 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over New York.

Garland led the Cavaliers in scoring, putting up a season-high 34 points. Even if you include his dud on Opening Night, Garland is off to a strong start this campaign. Through four games, he's posting averages of 19.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.3 three-pointers while hitting 54.7 percent from the field.