Darius Garland News: Leads from deep as leading scorer

Garland provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 victory over Chicago.

Garland led the way for Cleveland offensively in Tuesday's high-scoring contest, pacing all players in scoring and threes made while finishing second on the team in assists in a strong performance. Garland has tallied 28 or more points in eight contests, connecting on six or more threes in four outings.