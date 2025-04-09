Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland

Darius Garland News: Leads from deep as leading scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Garland provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 victory over Chicago.

Garland led the way for Cleveland offensively in Tuesday's high-scoring contest, pacing all players in scoring and threes made while finishing second on the team in assists in a strong performance. Garland has tallied 28 or more points in eight contests, connecting on six or more threes in four outings.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
