Darius Garland News: Leads from deep as leading scorer
Garland provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 victory over Chicago.
Garland led the way for Cleveland offensively in Tuesday's high-scoring contest, pacing all players in scoring and threes made while finishing second on the team in assists in a strong performance. Garland has tallied 28 or more points in eight contests, connecting on six or more threes in four outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now