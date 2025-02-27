Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:52pm

Garland (hip) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Celtics.

It sets the stage for Garland to return from a two-game absence due to a hip contusion. The star guard wouldn't figure to have any minutes restrictions in Friday's showdown. Across his last 11 games, Garland has averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes while shooting 41.6 percent from downtown.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now