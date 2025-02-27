Darius Garland News: Removed from injury report

Garland (hip) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Celtics.

It sets the stage for Garland to return from a two-game absence due to a hip contusion. The star guard wouldn't figure to have any minutes restrictions in Friday's showdown. Across his last 11 games, Garland has averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes while shooting 41.6 percent from downtown.