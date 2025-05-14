Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Struggles in elimination game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Garland had 11 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

It's been no secret that Garland's toe injury affected him in the playoffs, but credit to him for pushing through at less than 100 percent. The Cavaliers may have been bounced out of the playoffs with a 3-1 loss, but they had an impressive regular season with a 64-18 record, good for first place in the Eastern Conference. Garland made 75 regular-season appearances, hitting 47.2 percent from the field with averages of 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers. Cleveland's star point guard is under contract with the team for another three seasons.

