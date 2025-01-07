David Duke News: Makes return in G League

Duke (undisclosed) tallied 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes Monday in the G League Austin Spurs' 103-79 win over the Texas Legends.

Duke hadn't appeared in any of Austin's last four games due to an unspecified issue before taking back his spot in the starting five Monday. Though he fell well short of his season-long average of 33.1 minutes per game, Austin's blowout win likely played a factor in his limited playing time. Duke is on a two-way contract with San Antonio, but he's made just one eight-minute appearance with the Spurs all season, which came back on Nov. 6 at the tail end of a blowout loss to the Rockets.