David Duke headshot

David Duke News: Puts up 19 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 1:34pm

Duke recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes Friday in the G League Austin Spurs' 117-88 victory over the San Diego Clippers.

The two-way player is now averaging 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 31.9 minutes per game over his 22 appearances with Austin on the season. Duke hasn't been needed at the NBA level, having played just once for San Antonio in the closing minutes of a blowout loss to the Rockets on Nov. 6.

David Duke
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
