David Duke News: Reaches free agency

The Spurs declined to extend Duke a qualifying offer June 29, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Duke spent the 2024-25 campaign as one of the Spurs' three two-way players, but because he's accrued four seasons of NBA service time, he's no longer eligible to sign another two-way deal. The 25-year-old guard will likely be in the market for a non-guaranteed deal or an Exhibit 10 contract in free agency after he appeared in just six games for the Spurs last season while averaging 2.7 points in 5.7 minutes.