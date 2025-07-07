David Duke News: Reaches free agency
The Spurs declined to extend Duke a qualifying offer June 29, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.
Duke spent the 2024-25 campaign as one of the Spurs' three two-way players, but because he's accrued four seasons of NBA service time, he's no longer eligible to sign another two-way deal. The 25-year-old guard will likely be in the market for a non-guaranteed deal or an Exhibit 10 contract in free agency after he appeared in just six games for the Spurs last season while averaging 2.7 points in 5.7 minutes.
David Duke
Free Agent
