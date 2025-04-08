David Duke News: Scores 23 points in G League

Duke tallied 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 G League Western Conference Finals loss to the Stockton Kings.

It was an efficient shooting performance overall by Duke, although he did struggle to convert from the charity stripe. The two-way player started all but one of his 44 appearances during the G League regular season and postseason, finishing with averages of 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes.