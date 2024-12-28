David Johnson Injury: Misses game with hamstring injury

Johnson was absent during Friday's 124-117 loss to San Diego with a hamstring injury.

Johnson was one of three Hustle players inactive in Friday's contest as he recovers from a right hamstring injury. Johnson's next chance at returning is Sunday in a rematch against San Diego, but in the meantime he should be considered a game time decision until we learn more about the severity of the injury. In six appearances so far this season, Johnson has averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds per outing.