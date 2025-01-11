David Jones Garcia News: Active off bench in win

Jones Garcia had 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals during 26 minutes in Friday's 123-97 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Jones Garcia played the second-most minutes among all players on the team despite being part of the second unit in Friday's game. The forward is in decent form with at least 18 points and three rebounds in each of his three appearances off the bench since returning to the Capitanes after a short spell with the Utah Jazz.