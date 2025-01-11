Fantasy Basketball
David Jones Garcia

David Jones Garcia News: Active off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Jones Garcia had 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals during 26 minutes in Friday's 123-97 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Jones Garcia played the second-most minutes among all players on the team despite being part of the second unit in Friday's game. The forward is in decent form with at least 18 points and three rebounds in each of his three appearances off the bench since returning to the Capitanes after a short spell with the Utah Jazz.

David Jones Garcia
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
