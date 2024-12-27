David Jones Garcia News: Game-high 27 points in start
Garcia posted a game-high 27 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 127-116 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.
It was the first start of the season for Jones after he made 15 appearances as a reserve in the G League this season, and the forward logged his highest scoring output since a 34-point showing with the Mexico City Capitanes back during a Nov. 17 loss to the G League Spurs. Over 16 games in 2024-25, Jones is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks. The 23-year-old remains under a two-way contract with the Jazz, but he's unlikely to join Utah unless the parent club gets ravaged by injuries.
