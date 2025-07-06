David Jones Garcia News: Scores 25 in Summer League

Jones Garcia logged 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 90-88 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Jones Garcia put together another impressive Summer League performance Sunday, putting up a game-high 25 points. Jones Garcia has scored 43 points through two games at Summer League, making him one of the standout performers thus far. It appears he will be the team's focal point offensively during the California Classic and perhaps throughout the entirety of Summer League, dependent on teammates Dylan Harper (groin) and Riley Minix (shoulder), who have yet to suit up.