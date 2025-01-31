David Jones Garcia News: Solid effort in win
Jones Garcia logged 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 94-86 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.
Jones Garcia extended his fine run of form by scoring nearly a third of his team's points in another performance off the bench. Additionally, the forward recorded a G League career-high total of five steals. He has become the Capitanes' most reliable scorer after averaging 21.7 points per game over the last six matchups.
David Jones Garcia
Free Agent
