David Jones Garcia News: Solid effort in win

Jones Garcia logged 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 94-86 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Jones Garcia extended his fine run of form by scoring nearly a third of his team's points in another performance off the bench. Additionally, the forward recorded a G League career-high total of five steals. He has become the Capitanes' most reliable scorer after averaging 21.7 points per game over the last six matchups.