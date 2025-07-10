David Jones Garcia News: Stays hot in Summer League

Jones Garcia accumulated 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals in 18 minutes during Thursday's 111-70 win over the 76ers.

Jones Garcia needed only 18 minutes to put up a team high in points, posting an especially strong shooting performance from downtown. He was also a pest on the defensive end, accounting for four of his team's eight steals.