David Jones News: Posts 20 points in G League

Jones tallied 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes Friday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 115-108 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones has been a spark plug off the bench for Salt Lake, averaging 19.7 points in 26.7 minutes per game at the G League level. He's shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from deep, including multiple made triples in four of his last five outings. Since signing a two-way contract with the Jazz a couple of weeks ago, Jones is still waiting to make his NBA debut.