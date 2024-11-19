David Jones News: Remains productive off bench

Jones posted 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 120-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Jones had another outstanding appearance off the bench, leading his team in scoring against Austin, although his accuracy dropped to 47.4 percent from the field. Jones' involvement increased significantly over the last two games, as he fulfilled the attacking duties of Trey Burke (undisclosed) despite not being his direct replacement in the starting lineup.