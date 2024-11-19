Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
David Jones headshot

David Jones News: Remains productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Jones posted 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 120-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Jones had another outstanding appearance off the bench, leading his team in scoring against Austin, although his accuracy dropped to 47.4 percent from the field. Jones' involvement increased significantly over the last two games, as he fulfilled the attacking duties of Trey Burke (undisclosed) despite not being his direct replacement in the starting lineup.

David Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now