David Muoka News: Catches fire vs. Greensboro

Muoka collected 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 99-87 win against the Greensboro Swarm.

Muoka posted an efficient shooting performance and was far more aggressive than he was in his previous appearance when he attempted five shots Saturday against the Swarm. He's now scored in double figure in two of his last three appearances and has been a factor at the rim, registering eight total blocks over this stretch.