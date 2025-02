Muoka tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Muoka led Windy City in rebounds with eight. The 24-year-old big man is averaging 9.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 25.2 minutes across his 19 appearances in 2024-25.