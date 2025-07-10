Menu
David Roddy News: Lands Exhibit 10 deal with Raptors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Roddy has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After being traded to the Hawks and subsequently getting waived by the team, Roddy has quickly latched onto another club. The 24-year-old forward offers Toronto frontcourt depth, but he'll likely need to have an impactful showing during training camp if he wants to make the NBA roster. Although Roddy made 33 appearances across time with Atlanta, Houston and Philadelphia in 2024-25, he also played 12 G League games last year.

