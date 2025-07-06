David Roddy News: Traded to Atlanta
The Rockets traded Roddy to the Hawks as part of a historic seven-team trade that became official Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Roddy started the 2024-25 campaign with the Hawks and was waived on February 3. He also had a short stint with the 76ers on a 10-day contract, which was converted to a two-way deal, only to be waived eight days later on February 28. The Colorado State product ultimately landed with the Rockets on a two-way contract on March 3. He'll now get a fresh start back in Atlanta. The 23-year-old played a total of 33 games during the 2024-25 regular season and averaged 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6 percent from the field.
