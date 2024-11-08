David Singleton News: Plays 20 minutes
Singleton (concussion) logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during College Park's 104-95 win over Capital City on Friday.
It is safe to say Singleton has recovered from the concussion that put him out of action for some time, with the 26-year-old playing 20 minutes a good indication that his head in the right place. However, Singleton's output was meager, which is expected to continue being the case while he serves as depth for College Park.
David Singleton
Free Agent
