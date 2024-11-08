David Singleton News: Plays 20 minutes

Singleton (concussion) logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during College Park's 104-95 win over Capital City on Friday.

It is safe to say Singleton has recovered from the concussion that put him out of action for some time, with the 26-year-old playing 20 minutes a good indication that his head in the right place. However, Singleton's output was meager, which is expected to continue being the case while he serves as depth for College Park.