David Stockton News: Drops 28 points in loss

Stockton finished with 28 points (10-15 FG, 8-10 3Pt), seven rebounds and nine assists over 33 minutes Sunday during the G League Valley Suns' 120-112 loss to the Raptors 905.

Stockton contributed in a big way across the board, leading Valley in points and assists, falling just one dime shy of a double-double. He was nearly unstoppable from beyond the arc, where he scored 24 of his 28 points. This was an unusually productive night for Stockton, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 assists through 23 appearances this season.