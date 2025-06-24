Davion Mitchell News: Extended a qualifying offer

The Heat extended a qualifying offer to Mitchell on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This was essentially a formality for Miami. By extending this qualifying offer, Mitchell becomes a restricted free agent, allowing the Heat to match any offers from outside clubs. Mitchell thrived in 30 regular-season contests for Miami, putting up averages of 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.