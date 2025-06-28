Davion Mitchell News: Intends to sign with Miami

Mitchell intends to sign a two-year, $24 million contract with the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mitchell will return to the Heat after spending the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign in Miami. The 26-year-old guard appeared in 30 regular-season games for the club after being acquired via trade from Toronto, averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 31.6 minutes per game during that span. He also shot 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range.