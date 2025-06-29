Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Qualifying offer not extended

The Nets did not extend a $5.98 million qualifying offer to Sharpe (knee), who will now enter unrestricted free agency, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Sharpe is now set to explore other opportunities coming off a career-best year. The 23-year-old center averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 18.2 minutes per game in 50 regular-season outings (two starts) last season.