Day'Ron Sharpe Injury: Returning to Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 9:51am

Sharpe (knee) intends to sign a two-year, $12 million deal to return to the Nets, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Nets did not extend a $5.98 million qualifying offer to Sharpe, but they acting quickly to ensure that he returns to the franchise. Sharpe is coming off a career-best campaign with regular-season averages of 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 18.2 minutes per game in 50 appearances. He'll likely win the backup job behind Nic Claxton in 2025-26, though he does have competition from rookie Danny Wolf.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
