Deivon Smith headshot

Deivon Smith Injury: Sitting out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Smith (ankle) is out for Monday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The St. John's product continues to nurse an ankle injury, which will keep him out for a third consecutive game. The severity of the injury is not clear, but Smith will hope to gain clearance for action ahead of Thursday's contest against the Grizzlies.

Deivon Smith
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
