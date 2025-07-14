Deivon Smith Injury: Sitting out again Monday
Smith (ankle) is out for Monday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
The St. John's product continues to nurse an ankle injury, which will keep him out for a third consecutive game. The severity of the injury is not clear, but Smith will hope to gain clearance for action ahead of Thursday's contest against the Grizzlies.
