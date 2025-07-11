Menu
Deivon Smith News: Out Friday with lower leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 2:46pm

Smith (lower leg) won't play in Friday's Summer League game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The rookie guard is out of action due to a lower leg injury and is listed as day-to-day. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Suns. With Smith sidelined, the Hawks will need to rely more heavily on Kobe Bufkin and Nikola Durisic in the backcourt.

