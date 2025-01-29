DeMar DeRozan News: Another strong scoring effort

DeRozan ended with 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 loss to the 76ers.

With Wednesday's effort, DeRozan has now scored at least 17 points in each of his last 11 appearances for the Kings. During this period, the star swingman has averaged 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 38.4 minutes. If rumored trade candidate De'Aaron Fox is ultimately shipped away ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, DeRozan could have even more ball-handling responsibilities on his plate down the stretch of the campaign.