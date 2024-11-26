DeMar DeRozan News: Bounces back Monday

DeRozan supplied 30 points (13-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 130-109 loss to the Thunder.

DeRozan had scored 16 and 18 points in the losses to the Clippers and Nets, and even though the Kings pushed their losing run to four contests with this loss Monday, at least the veteran forward bounced back from a fantasy perspective. DeRozan enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late. He's averaging just 17.4 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor over his last five outings.