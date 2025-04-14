DeMar DeRozan News: Minimal impact Sunday
DeRozan ended with eight points (4-9 FG) and five assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 victory over Phoenix.
Similar to Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, DeRozan was limited Sunday in a game that didn't matter much for the Kings. The star forward should handle a much bigger role in Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament, though. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the 52 games in which he logged 35 or more minutes in the regular season.
