DeMar DeRozan News: Paces scoring attack

DeRozan recorded 33 points (12-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 131-128 overtime loss to Toronto.

DeRozan led the Kings with 33 points and tied his best mark of the season with three steals, but it wasn't enough to bring home the victory. This wasn't an incredibly efficient showing on the offensive end for DeRozan, who surprisingly hoisted up seven attempts from deep after putting up eight total three-point shots through his first five games of the year heading into Saturday's game.